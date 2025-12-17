Looper Insights Sports Visibility Tracker Named Winner in the Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Awards 2025

TVBEurope - Best in Market 2025: Winner - Looper Insights

Looper Insights honored for innovation in how the industry measures and optimizes sports visibility on CTV

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights , the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today announced that its Sports Visibility Tracker has been selected as a winner in this year’s Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Awards by TVBEurope.The Best in Market Awards recognize the innovative products and services that have shaped the media and entertainment landscape throughout 2025. Judged by a panel of industry experts and editors, the awards spotlight companies delivering meaningful advancements that drive measurable impact across the industry.Looper Insights’ Sports Visibility Tracker provides real-time visibility into how live sports are promoted across CTV platforms. It's the first solution enabling sports streamers, broadcasters, and rights holders to verify campaign compliance, measure performance, and optimise live event promotions across connected TV devices.“We’re thrilled that our Sports Visibility Tracker has been recognized for its impact on the fast-evolving sports streaming ecosystem,” said Francesca Pezzoli, VP of Marketing at Looper Insights. “Sports is one of the most valuable categories in global streaming, yet the industry has lacked visibility into where and how fans discover games across the CTV landscape. This recognition underscores the importance of bringing transparency and actionable insights to sports merchandising as it happens.”Built on Looper Insights' proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework, the Sports Visibility Tracker monitors campaigns before, during, and after major sporting events. It verifies that promotions are compliant, accurate, and timely ahead of each game, then delivers live data and alerts throughout game day, complete with highlight reels of wins, misses, and competitor activity. The service provides clients with visual evidence and actionable insights to fix errors in real-time and refine their promotional strategies for future games.About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. For more information, visit: https://looperinsights.com/ Looper Insights Media Placement Value (MPV™)The company’s proprietary MPV™ framework has become the industry standard for understanding and valuing visibility across the CTV ecosystem. MPV™ (Media Placement Value), measures how visible a title, service, or event is across the streaming user interface; $MPV™ (Dollar Media Placement Value), assigns a dollar value to each placement, estimating the cost to reach an audience based on its location, size, and platform value; and pMPV™ (Performance Media Placement Value), estimates the impressions generated by that visibility to help teams predict audience exposure and campaign performance. Together, MPV™, $MPV™, and pMPV™ deliver a transparent measure of discoverability allowing studios, streamers, broadcasters, and rights-holders to forecast return on investment (ROI), benchmark competitive presence, and optimize for the placements that deliver the greatest commercial impact.Media Contact:Tracy Akselrud, Looper Insights, +1 3107091560, tracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com, https://looperinsights.com/

