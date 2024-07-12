Dr. Gary Knighton of Arizona Medical Weight Loss Awarded As 2024 AZ Top Doc

Gary Knighton, D.O. of Arizona Medical Weight Loss has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2024.

MESA, AZ, USA, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Knighton, D.O. of Arizona Medical Weight Loss has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2024. As the driving force behind Arizona Medical Weight Loss, Dr. Knighton brings a wealth of experience to his practice. His long standing membership in the Obesity Medicine Association (previously known as the American Society of Bariatric Physicians) reflects his dedication to the field.Dr. Knighton remains up to date with the latest medications and treatments. His approach to weight management is both comprehensive and innovative. He artfully blends nutritional guidance, physical activity recommendations, targeted vitamin supplementation, and appropriate medication to create tailored weight loss strategies for each patient."Our goal is to make your weight loss journey not just effective, but enjoyable," Dr. Knighton emphasizes. "When you walk out of our clinic, we want you feeling uplifted, confident, and looking your best."This patient-centric philosophy sets Arizona Medical Weight Loss apart. Here, individuals aren't treated as mere statistics, but as unique individuals deserving personalized care and attention.Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Knighton maintains active involvement in several professional organizations. These include the American Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, and the Arizona Osteopathic Medical Association, in addition to his role in the Obesity Medicine Association.To learn more about Dr. Knighton please visit: https://aztopdocs.com/doctors/dr-gary-knighton/ ---About UsAZ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Arizona online in an easy to use format. AZ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.AZ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@AZTopDocs.com and/or visit www.AZTopDocs.com