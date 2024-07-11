Submit Release
EMA’s safety committee elects new chair

At its July 2024 meeting, EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) elected Ulla Wändel Liminga as its new Chair for a three-year mandate starting in September 2024.

A pharmacist by training, with a doctoral thesis in medical sciences from Uppsala University in Sweden, Ulla Wändel Liminga is Scientific Director of Pharmacovigilance at the Swedish Medical Products Agency.

She is a specialist in pharmacology, toxicology and pharmacovigilance and has extensive experience in the EU’s regulatory system from her work at the Swedish Medical Products Agency and, early on in her career, at EMA. Dr Wändel Liminga has been one of the Swedish PRAC delegates since the committee was established in 2012.

“As a chair, I want to build on the collective experience of PRAC and continue to ensure that our outcomes are proportionate and robust and that patient safety and public health remain our priority”, said Ulla Wändel Liminga. “The critical factors to continued success in an ever-evolving internal and external environment will be a continued focus on high-quality scientific assessments and close collaboration within PRAC, with EMA and its committees and the EU regulatory network.”

Ulla Wändel Liminga will take over the role of chair from Sabine Straus from the Dutch national competent authority, the Medicines Evaluation Board. Dr Straus has served two three-year mandates, the maximum allowed for PRAC chairs.

PRAC is EMA’s committee responsible for assessing and monitoring the safety of human medicines. The committee meets once a month. EMA publishes the agendas, minutes and highlights of its plenary meetings.

