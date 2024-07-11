InventionHome® Product Developer Creates V-Shaped Bracket that Helps Mount Seasonal Lights to Buildings without Damage
EINPresswire.com/ --
Lester J. of Mapleton, ME is the creator of the Christmas Wire Mounts, a mechanism designed to easily secure holiday lights to exterior vinyl corners without damaging siding. The seasonal accessory allows home and business owners to decorate their buildings with holiday lights with ease and convenience. The mount device can be constructed using vinyl and snaps onto the corners that project outwards from buildings or support beams. The light wires may be positioned under the mount when the mount is applied, securely holding them place.
The V-shaped bracket is placed on the building corner, over top the light wires to maximize security. The device can be installed at multiple lengths along the building to ensure the lights remain flush against the building surface. The task of decorating is made much quicker and easier, offering a way to decorate areas that may conventionally be too difficult to access. Furthermore, the device can be used to mount outdoor rope solar lights.
Christmas light mounts are used by both consumers decorating their homes and businesses, as well as commercial entities such as event venues, shopping centers, and municipalities decorating public spaces. There are a variety of Christmas light mounts available to suit different types of buildings and installation preferences including, but not limited to, clips, hooks, adhesive mounts, gutter hooks, shingle tabs, and other innovative designs that cater to different surfaces and ease of installation.
There is ongoing innovation in the design and materials of Christmas light mounts, focusing on durability, ease of use, and aesthetic appeal. Some mounts incorporate weather-resistant materials or features that make them reusable across multiple holiday seasons. The Christmas Wire Mounts fit into this market by offering a damage-free method of seasonal light mounting. The innovative and versatile mount would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Lester filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Christmas Wire Mounts product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Christmas Wire Mounts can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Lester J. of Mapleton, ME is the creator of the Christmas Wire Mounts, a mechanism designed to easily secure holiday lights to exterior vinyl corners without damaging siding. The seasonal accessory allows home and business owners to decorate their buildings with holiday lights with ease and convenience. The mount device can be constructed using vinyl and snaps onto the corners that project outwards from buildings or support beams. The light wires may be positioned under the mount when the mount is applied, securely holding them place.
The V-shaped bracket is placed on the building corner, over top the light wires to maximize security. The device can be installed at multiple lengths along the building to ensure the lights remain flush against the building surface. The task of decorating is made much quicker and easier, offering a way to decorate areas that may conventionally be too difficult to access. Furthermore, the device can be used to mount outdoor rope solar lights.
Christmas light mounts are used by both consumers decorating their homes and businesses, as well as commercial entities such as event venues, shopping centers, and municipalities decorating public spaces. There are a variety of Christmas light mounts available to suit different types of buildings and installation preferences including, but not limited to, clips, hooks, adhesive mounts, gutter hooks, shingle tabs, and other innovative designs that cater to different surfaces and ease of installation.
There is ongoing innovation in the design and materials of Christmas light mounts, focusing on durability, ease of use, and aesthetic appeal. Some mounts incorporate weather-resistant materials or features that make them reusable across multiple holiday seasons. The Christmas Wire Mounts fit into this market by offering a damage-free method of seasonal light mounting. The innovative and versatile mount would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Lester filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Christmas Wire Mounts product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Christmas Wire Mounts can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com