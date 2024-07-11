Power-to-X (P2X) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Power-to-X (P2X) Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Source (Renewable Energy Sources, Conventional Energy Sources, Hybrid Energy Sources), by Application (Energy Storage, Grid Stabilization, Fuel Production, Industrial Processes), by End-user (Utilities, Industrial, Transportation, Residential, Commercial), by Technology (Power-to-Gas (P2G), Power-to-Heat (P2H), Power-to-Liquids (P2L), Power-to-Chemicals (P2C), Power-to-Hydrogen (P2H2), Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies.

The global power-to-x (P2X) market is estimated at US$356.0 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Supportive Policy Frameworks and Incentives

Governments are implementing supportive policies and financial incentives to accelerate the development and deployment of P2X technologies. These measures include subsidies, tax credits, and grants for research and development, pilot projects, and infrastructure development. For instance, the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme has allocated substantial funding for hydrogen and P2X projects to drive innovation and commercialisation. Similarly, countries like Japan and South Korea have established hydrogen strategies and roadmaps to foster P2X market growth. These policy frameworks are essential in reducing investment risks and encouraging private sector participation in the P2X market.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Industrial Sector Decarbonisation Is Driving the Growth in the Global Market

The industrial sector is one of the largest emitters of carbon dioxide, and decarbonising industrial processes is crucial for achieving global climate goals. P2X technologies offer pathways to produce green hydrogen and other synthetic chemicals that can replace carbon-intensive feedstocks in industries such as refining, chemicals, and metallurgy. For example, green hydrogen can be used in refineries to produce low-carbon fuels or in ammonia synthesis for fertilisers. The transition to P2X-based processes in the industrial sector is gaining momentum, driven by regulatory pressures, corporate sustainability commitments, and the need to future-proof operations against carbon pricing mechanisms.

Strategic Collaborations and Public-Private Partnerships

Collaborations and partnerships between public and private entities are pivotal in advancing P2X technologies and scaling up their deployment. Governments, research institutions, and private companies are increasingly forming alliances to pool resources, share expertise, and de-risk investments in P2X projects. These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, accelerate technological advancements, and create a conducive environment for market growth. For instance, the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, and government to promote hydrogen and P2X technologies, ensuring coordinated efforts and alignment with policy objectives.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Technological Innovation and R&D Investments

Continuous investments in research and development (R&D) are driving innovations in P2X technologies, enhancing their efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. Innovations in areas such as advanced materials, catalysis, and system integration are critical for improving the performance of electrolysers, fuel cells, and synthetic fuel production processes. Companies and research institutions are exploring novel approaches to optimise P2X pathways, such as integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance process control and efficiency. The competitive landscape of the P2X market is characterised by a strong emphasis on innovation, with stakeholders seeking to develop cutting-edge solutions that can accelerate market adoption.

Public Awareness and Environmental Advocacy

Growing public awareness of climate change and environmental sustainability is fostering demand for clean energy solutions, including P2X technologies. Environmental advocacy groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are promoting the adoption of P2X as part of broader efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy. Public support for renewable energy and hydrogen initiatives is influencing policy decisions and encouraging investments in P2X infrastructure. Additionally, consumer preferences for sustainable products and green technologies are driving companies to adopt P2X solutions to enhance their environmental credentials and meet market expectations. This shift in public sentiment towards sustainability is a powerful driver of the global P2X market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the power-to-x (P2X) market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Linde plc, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd, ThyssenKrupp AG, Underground Sun Conversion, Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

26 Feb 2024, With Enel Green Power RSA, Air Liquide and Sasol have inked new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for the long-term provision of an extra 110 MW of renewable power capacity to Sasol's Secunda plant in South Africa. Following those that were revealed in 2023, Air Liquide and Sasol have now signed four PPAs.

12 Dec 2023, A long-term deal for the delivery of industrial gases has been extended between Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), one of the biggest steelmaking firms in India.

14 Nov 2023, Air Products declared that at its current hydrogen production plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, it will construct, own, and run a cutting-edge carbon capture and carbon dioxide (CO2) treatment facility.





