Dr. Tamara Moodie LLC Launches Three New Autism-Focused Publications to Support Empathy, Awareness, and Inclusivity

In a significant step toward advancing autism awareness and fostering inclusive understanding, Dr. Tamara Moodie LLC announces the publication of three insightful works: Walking In My Shoes, Through My Eyes, I Am Still Like You… Autism Through My Point of View, and Empowering Autism Journal. Authored by Dr. Tamara Moodie, these books serve as valuable resources for families, educators, and communities navigating the diverse realities of autism. They provide thoughtful perspectives and practical tools designed to deepen understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and promote the value of neurodiversity in our communities.





Walking In My Shoes, Through My Eyes & I Am

Still Like You... Autism Through My Point of View

Exploring Autism Through Empathy and Storytelling

The first of the new releases, “Walking In My Shoes, Through My Eyes,” offers readers a unique opportunity to step into the world of a young child with autism. Told from the perspective of the child, the story is carefully crafted to illustrate the emotional and sensory experiences faced by individuals on the spectrum.

This illustrated paperback bridges the gap between understanding and empathy, creating a dialogue that encourages kindness, patience, and deeper awareness among children and adults alike. The accessible narrative style and vibrant visuals aim to empower readers to view autism not as a challenge, but as a different way of experiencing the world.

“Walking In My Shoes, Through My Eyes” is available now on Amazon. Link to purchase.

A Parent’s Perspective: Navigating the Autism Journey

In “I Am Still Like You… Autism Through My Point of View,” Dr. Moodie addresses the complex emotional journey parents face when navigating an autism diagnosis. This book is grounded in understanding and shared humanity, offering a lens through which readers can explore the nuances of parenting a neurodivergent child.

The narrative delves into themes such as acceptance, discovery, and emotional resilience, steering clear of medical advice and maintaining an objective tone suitable for a general audience. The book contributes to awareness while acknowledging the real-life emotional complexities involved.

Now available in paperback. Link to purchase.

Practical Tools for Caregivers: Empowering Autism Journal

Rounding out the trio is the “Empowering Autism Journal”—a guided resource for parents, caregivers, and educators. The journal features reflection prompts, daily planning tools, and motivational quotes tailored to support those involved in the daily care of children with autism. Its design provides both structure and emotional support, encouraging users to track milestones, document thoughts, and prioritize self-care.

The journal is now available via Amazon. Link to purchase.

Community Engagement and Upcoming Book Event

Dr. Moodie, founder of South Florida Autism Charter School (SFACS)—the largest school in South Florida exclusively serving students with autism—brings more than 28 years of experience in education and autism advocacy. As an expert in autism, her leadership in hosting over 40 annual community workshops underscores her commitment to creating inclusive educational spaces and promoting public understanding of autism.

In continued support of her mission, Books & Books in Coral Gables, FL, will host an afternoon with Dr. Moodie on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM. The event will center around her new title “I Am Still Like You… Autism Through My Point of View” and includes a live reading and discussion session.

The event location is 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134. The public is encouraged to attend and engage in this timely and meaningful conversation.

A Voice of Understanding: Quote from Dr. Tamara Moodie

“In every child with autism, there is a voice waiting to be heard, a story waiting to be told,” said Dr. Tamara Moodie. “My hope is that these books help bridge the gap between misunderstanding and empathy, not just for families affected by autism, but for anyone willing to see the world through someone else’s eyes.”

All three publications are currently available for purchase online via Amazon. Additional information about Dr. Moodie’s educational initiatives and community outreach can be found at https://drmoodie.com.

About Dr. Tamara Moodie LLC

Dr. Tamara Moodie LLC is an education-focused organization headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company is committed to producing content that supports autism awareness, inclusion, and lifelong learning. Led by Dr. Tamara Moodie, a seasoned educator and founder of the South Florida Autism Charter School, the organization emphasizes empathy, advocacy, and academic excellence in all its initiatives.





Contact Person: Dr. Tamara Moodie
Website: https://drmoodie.com

