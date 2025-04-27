2025 (Spring) Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition Concludes Successfully

BEIJING, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 25, 2025, the 66th (Spring 2025) National Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition & 2025 (Spring) China International Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition (hereinafter referred to as "Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition") successfully concluded its three-day run at Chongqing International Expo Center. The exposition was organized by HAINAN JING-BO-XIN EXHIBITION CO., LTD.

This year's exposition attracted a total of 1,686 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, showcasing over 10,000 products across the 180,000-square-meter exhibition space. Numerous internationally recognized brands made their product debuts, while the event drew more than 60,000 visitors from 88 countries and regions.

The opening day included a Malaysia-China procurement matchmaking session, where over 20 Chinese manufacturers held one-on-one meetings with six Malaysian pharmaceutical companies.

The organizing committee hosted three thematic forums and 93 technical exchange sessions throughout the exposition. Renowned experts, scholars, and industry professionals delivered keynote speeches. The Second CIPM Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing Industry Development Conference was a notable highlight, drawing over 1,000 professionals from sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and pesticides to participate in discussions and exchange insights.

First held in the 1990s, the China National Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition is held biannually. Recognized as a key exhibition supported by China's Ministry of Commerce since 2004, it expanded in 2008 to include the China International Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition (CIPM). The event covers production, processing, packaging, testing, and auxiliary equipment for industries including chemical drugs, traditional Chinese medicine, biopharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs, pesticides, health products, and food. Over the years, CIPM has evolved into a premier global event integrating trade, technology exchange, and industry dialogue.

Company: HAINAN JING-BO-XIN EXHIBITION CO., LTD.

Contact Person: Mingyang LI

Email: limingyang@cipm-expo.com

Website: http://en.cipm-expo.com/

Telephone: 13910398688

City: BEIJING

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/518e4410-6211-4988-87d6-4ba54b388c34

