Zzoma, an FDA-Cleared Positional Sleep Apnea Treatment, Now Available on Parachute Health

We are thrilled to make Zzoma more accessible to patients through Parachute Health.” — said Michael J. Markus, PhD, CEO at Sleep Specialists, LLC.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Specialists, LLC, the manufacturer of Zzoma, a clinically proven and FDA-cleared medical device for treating mild to moderate positional sleep apnea, is pleased to announce that Zzoma is now available for ordering on Parachute Health.

Parachute Health is a leading online platform for ordering medical equipment and supplies, offering healthcare providers a streamlined and efficient way to order Zzoma for their patients. This capability enhances patient access to Zzoma, a comfortable and effective alternative to CPAP therapy.

“Parachute Health's user-friendly platform and commitment to simplifying the ordering process align with our goal of providing patients with the best possible treatment experience.”

Zzoma’s Key Benefits:

- Clinically Proven: Equivalent to CPAP in treating mild to moderate positional sleep apnea.

- Prescribed by Experts: Over 1,800 sleep specialists and 1,300 sleep clinics nationwide trust Zzoma.

- Comfortable Alternative: Offers a more comfortable and less intrusive treatment option compared to CPAP.

Parachute Health’s Advantages:

- Streamlined Ordering: Eliminates the need for faxing and simplifies the ordering process.

- Real-Time Communication: Enables direct communication with DME suppliers for seamless order management.

- Order Tracking: Provides full visibility into order status for both providers and patients.

- Secure E-Signatures: Simplifies the prescription process with secure electronic signatures.

Sleep specialists and sleep clinics can now order Zzoma directly through Parachute Health’s platform.

To learn more about Zzoma or to place an order, visit parachutehealth.com

About Sleep Specialists, LLC

Sleep Specialists, LLC is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with sleep disorders. The company’s flagship product, Zzoma, is a clinically proven and FDA-cleared device that offers a comfortable and effective alternative to CPAP therapy for treating mild to moderate positional sleep apnea.

About Parachute Health

Parachute Health is a leading online platform revolutionizing the way medical equipment and supplies are ordered. By streamlining the ordering process, enhancing communication, and providing real-time visibility, Parachute Health empowers healthcare providers to deliver better patient care.