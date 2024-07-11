Nickel Institute announces President designate
Dr. Veronique Steukers appointed Nickel Institute President, succeeding Dr. Hudson Bates, effective 1 January 2025.
The Board of Directors is delighted to have appointed Veronique. She has proved to be an effective leader within the Institute over the past 12 years and has the full confidence of the Members.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nickel Institute, the global association of leading primary nickel producers is pleased to announce that Dr. Veronique Steukers has been appointed to the position of President, effective 1 January 2025.
— Øivind Stenstad, Chairperson of the Nickel Institute
Veronique will succeed Dr. Hudson Bates.
Hudson retires from the Nickel Institute at the end of this year, after over 30 years of service, initially at NiPERA Inc., the science arm of the Nickel Institute and latterly as President. Hudson will work with Veronique Steukers to ensure a smooth transition over the next six months.
The Nickel Institute Board of Directors approved Veronique Steukers’ appointment at a special meeting on 11 July.
Øivind Stenstad, Chairperson of the Nickel Institute said, “The Board of Directors is delighted to have appointed Veronique. She has proved to be an effective leader within the Institute over the past 12 years and has the full confidence of the Members. We are looking forward to working with her to ensure the responsible supply of nickel and sustainable development of the nickel industry.”
He added, “On behalf of the Members, I thank Hudson for his thirty years service to the Nickel industry. He leaves a legacy of an extensive scientific basis for nickel and has provided leadership that has enabled the Institute to flourish and provide world-class services to its Members. We wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement at the end of the year.”
Veronique Steukers said, “I'm very honoured to be taking on the role of President of the Nickel Institute and thank the Members for their support. The Nickel Institute is a great place to work, with colleagues who are known globally for their expertise and engaged Members who take their corporate responsibility seriously. I'm very excited to work with this remarkable team towards the sustainable development of the nickel industry."
Veronique brings a blend of private sector and association management experience to her new role. Prior to joining the Nickel Institute in 2012 where she has served as Director, Public Policy & Sustainability, Veronique was Advocacy Director in the Corporate Sustainability Department of Albemarle. She has more than 20 years experience in regulatory and government affairs as well as advocacy in the corporate metal and chemicals sector. Veronique holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Exeter.
About the Nickel Institute
The Nickel Institute is the global association of leading primary nickel producers. Our mission is to advocate for the responsible supply of nickel and the sustainable development of the nickel industry.
The NI grows and supports markets for new and existing nickel applications including stainless steel, and promotes sound science, risk management, and socio-economic benefit as the basis for public policy and regulation.
Through our science division NiPERA Inc., we also undertake leading-edge scientific research relevant to human health and the environment. The NI is the centre of excellence for information on nickel and nickel-containing materials and has offices in Asia, Europe and North America. www.nickelinstitute.org
