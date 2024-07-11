The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Organizes "Ambassadors Face to Face with CNPC"

On July 9, 2024, with the strong support of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs successfully organized the seventh event "Ambassadors Face to Face with CNPC" of the "Ambassadors Face to Face with State-owned Enterprises" series activities. Nearly 100 representatives of embassies and international organizations in China, including ambassadors from 16 countries such as Cameroon, Oman and Uganda, and 8 Chargés d'affaires a.i. of foreign embassies in China, attended the event.

Chairman of CNPC Dai Houliang said that CNPC is fully committed to advancing high-quality development and striving to contribute to developing a system for new energy sources and strengthening international energy cooperation and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Vice President Zhang Daowei introduced the achievements of CNPC's international cooperation.

Noting that CNPC is technologically advanced in the field of energy, the diplomatic envoys expressed their hope to carry out cooperation with China.

The diplomatic envoys also visited the Beijing Petroleum Machinery Factory and the Kunlun Digital Technology Exhibition Hall.

Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei, Deputy Director-General Li Jinjin, Director of the SASAC Bureau of International Cooperation Zhu Kai and other officials attended the event.