Morocco Chosen as Secretary General and Permanent Headquarters of the African Prosecutors' Association

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seventeenth conference of the African Prosecutors’ Association opened in Marrakech. Hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco and represented by the “Presidency of the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” the conference runs from July 10 to 12, 2024.

The conference commenced with the discussion and adoption of resolutions from the Executive Committee meeting of Africa Prosecutors Association (APA). These resolutions aim to advance the work of public prosecution bodies across Africa and strengthen cooperation among them. The General Assembly of the association ratified these resolutions.

The General Assembly elected Kenya as the president of the association and the Moroccan Kingdom as the secretary general for a renewable two-year term. Additionally, a proposal from the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office to establish Morocco as the permanent headquarters of Africa Prosecutors Association (APA) was approved.

In his address, Mr. El Hassan Daki, the King's Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, President of the Public Ministry of the Moroccan Kingdom, stated that the meeting is focused on "various issues related to the institutional development of the association and the expansion of its operational scope. This reinforces the association's role as an African platform for dialogue, exchange of experiences, best practices, and collaborative efforts to enhance the standards of public prosecutions and build the capacities of their members to fulfill their duties effectively."

He highlighted that the international symposium held alongside this meeting, under the theme "Environmental Crime and the Role of the Judiciary in Combating It," addresses topics showcasing the efforts of public prosecutions in African countries in combating environmental crime. The symposium will discuss the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and emphasize the judiciary's role in ensuring environmental protection and enforcing deterrence against environmental violations.

The conference and symposium gather 88 participants, including attorneys general, public prosecution judges from 34 African countries, and representatives and experts from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the European Network of Prosecutors for the Environment, the Council of Europe, the International Association of Prosecutors, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the African Union Administrative Tribunal.

Also participating in the two-day symposium are the King's attorneys general, the General Directorate for National Security, the Royal Gendarmerie, as well as representatives from various Moroccan government sectors, including the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, the National Agency for Water and Forests, and the Moroccan Bars Association. The symposium sessions will discuss the national and international legal frameworks for environmental protection, best practices in combating environmental crime, the role of the judiciary in environmental protection, and the right to a healthy environment as a fundamental human right.

