Release date: 11/07/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is investing $35 million on a major upgrade of Adelaide Festival Centre with additional support from the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust including new seats, auditorium lighting and staging.

Brand new seating will be installed in all three theatres and lighting in the foyers and auditoriums will be upgraded.

The stage flooring in Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre will also be refurbished.

These works are in addition to the upgrade of the Western Plaza (between Festival Theatre and Dunstan Playhouse) announced in January. A new lift will be installed to make it easier for families with strollers and mobility aid users to access the theatre.

The fire and safety systems will also be improved including smoke detection and occupant warning system upgrades, emergency lighting replacement and improvement and sprinkler-system upgrades.

These extensive works require Adelaide Festival centre’s three theatres to temporarily close from July 2025 (Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre) and August 2025 (Festival Theatre) with reopening scheduled for early 2026.

This important upgrade will ensure Adelaide Festival Centre continues to provide an incredible experience for generations of South Australians to come.

The iconic and recently redeveloped 1,467-seat Her Majesty’s Theatre will remain open with a continuous program of festivals, arts, and entertainment during this time.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Adelaide Festival Centre has been an icon in South Australia for more than 50 years.

The Malinauskas Government is already investing $35 million to deliver upgrades to fire and safety systems and access improvements, and now with the support of Adelaide Festival Centre Trust, we will be undertaking further improvements to the three theatres.

Her Majesty’s Theatre will remain open throughout with a continuous program of events for people to enjoy.

We are ensuring that Adelaide Festival Centre continues to be at the heart of arts and culture in South Australia for a long time to come.

Attributable to Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM

Following the government’s announcement earlier this year, we saw this as an opportunity to reinvest in Adelaide Festival Centre and make some timely improvements.

We appreciate the continued support of all our partners, patrons and staff and believe these upgrades will ensure this iconic building will continue to be enjoyed by future generations to come.