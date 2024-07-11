Innovative Marketing Subscription Service Unveiled by McKee Creative
SMEs can now access complete marketing support from a boutique team that knows how to drive solid revenue growth, at an affordable price.
There’s nothing else like it. We realised that thousands of small- to-medium businesses are desperate for high quality strategic support, but often can’t pay the in-house agency fees.”CANNONVALE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business owners no longer need to juggle a bunch of freelancers and can set their marketing up to run stress-free, when they access Marketing Concierge.
— Joanne McKee
Until now SMEs have had the short end of the stick when trying to DIY their marketing. Keeping up with platforms, finding freelancers with skills for website maintenance, ad copy and creative, marketing strategy, email marketing, search engine optimisation and organic growth has meant ducking in and out of platforms like Upwork or Fiverr, hoping things work out and burning far too much time in the search.
With the release of Marketing Concierge it’s now possible to access the same skill set of McKee Creative’s team that has driven outstanding growth for clients, without the high ticket agency fees.
SME owners can make unlimited marketing requests and relax, knowing the work is not outsourced to a faceless team. Not only are tasks completed quickly, but ideas for growth are shared freely … all for a flat monthly subscription.
“There’s nothing else like it,” said Jo McKee, Managing Partner of McKee Creative. “We realised that thousands of small- to-medium businesses are desperate for high quality strategic support, but often can’t pay the in-house agency fees. Marketing Concierge is the no-stress system that can be paused at any time, and fits perfectly.”
Marketing Concierge provides two affordable marketing options. Business owners can choose Marketing Concierge Standard (unlimited requests, fulfilled one at a time) or Marketing Concierge Pro (unlimited requests, fulfilled two at a time).
McKee Creative is known for personalised service and high-quality holistic marketing; with the release of Marketing Concierge - Marketing as a Subscription - SMEs now have a convenient, cost-effective way to tap into that.
