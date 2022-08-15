Submit Release
Digital Marketing Agency Gives $1500 to New Clients

$1500 for new clients in McKee Creative's Birthday Celebrations

Business owners interested in getting $1500 back in their pocket before Friday should visit: mckeecreativeagency.ac-page.com/mckee-creative-birthday-deal

McKee Creative is celebrating its 5th birthday by giving $1500 to each new client this week.

Business owners interested in getting $1500 back in their pocket before Friday should visit: mckeecreativeagency.ac-page.com/mckee-creative-birthday-deal”
— Jo McKee
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognising that SMEs need to manage cashflow wisely while also getting the highest-quality marketing possible, Jo McKee of McKee Creative has created a special offer that puts $1500 back into every new client’s pocket that signs with the agency this week.

“Over the past five years we have developed our marketing system that has not failed to bring a positive ROI for every client who subscribes,” said Ms McKee.

“Because we look after SEO, blog content, email marketing and paid acquisition, we build a flywheel for our clients that withstands algorithm changes, ad shutdowns, or market fluctuations. It hasn’t failed any of our clients yet.”

Already, two new clients have taken up the offer since it was launched this morning, leaving only two more spaces before the agency hits capacity.

Business owners interested in getting $1500 back in their pocket before Friday should visit:
mckeecreativeagency.ac-page.com/mckee-creative-birthday-deal

About McKee Creative: offering the rare full-service digital marketing package that drives measurable ROI for clients, McKee Creative has become the agency of choice for female business owners who have a strong handle on their supply chain and are hungry for growth. Based in Australia, McKee Creative serves clients in New York, Washington, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and the UK.

Jo McKee
McKee Creative
+61412609777 ext.
jo@mckeecreative.store
You just read:

Digital Marketing Agency Gives $1500 to New Clients

