Charlotte NC HBCU Fundraiser
Discount tickets to HBCU Fundraiser starting Friday.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NLE CHOPPA JOINS KEVIN GATES, SEXYY RED, JEEZY, TAI BOUJIE, SOLO & $HYFROMDATRE TO SUPPORT THE
HBCU COMMUNITY WITH A SPECIAL CONCERT.
JAM FEST 2024 brings Hip-Hop to the PNC Music Pavilion!
Fresh off the success of his SMO 2 song & high energy performances, NLE Choppa has just been added to Charlotte, NC's inaugural JAM FEST which will be a don’t-miss experience for the community. This concert takes place July 20th at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina. The concert already featured a star-studded lineup including Kevin Gates, Jeezy, Sexyy Red, Tai Boujie, Solo, and $hyfromdatre. Now even more than ever, with the “SMO 2” rapper, this event is set to redefine the concert experience through community and charity.
For the budget-conscious looking to enjoy an unforgettable night, starting Friday, July 12th, JAM FEST 2024 will be offering a limited number of tickets priced at $25. These discounted tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss the opportunity to make JAM FEST 2024 a memorable group experience. Tickets will sell fast.
A portion of the concert proceeds will be donated to the Annie Belle Massey Foundation for a football scholarship fund benefiting student athletes. This initiative is a testament to the enduring relationship between Fifth Degree Tours II's CEO Wesley Hunter and Head Football Coach Robert Massey. Coach Massey's commitment to enhancing opportunities for his students aligns with the intentions of this event. Fifth Degree Tours II is passionate about serving the communities it entertains in a meaningful way. With JAM FEST 2024, the company strives to highlight HBCU student programs, which often experience a disproportionate gap in funding and support in relation to other universities.
Tickets for JAM FEST 2024 can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the PNC Music Pavilion Box Office. Fifth Degree Tours II extends a warm welcome to all universities in Charlotte, throughout North Carolina and South Carolina, and the general public to join them in celebrating the first annual JAM FEST!
Security will be rigorously enforced to maintain a safe and secure environment throughout the event, allowing fans to enjoy the music worry-free.
Now with NLE Choppa, Kevin Gates, Sexyy Red, Jeezy, Tai Boujie, Solo and $hyfromdatre, this is the must-see concert of the summer.
Starting Friday July 12th, you can purchase a limited number of $25.00 tickets. These tickets will sell fast.
About JAM FEST 2024:
JAM FEST 2024 is the hottest hip-hop concert of the year, designed exclusively for all music enthusiasts. With a commitment to giving back to the community, JAM FEST 2024 aims to contribute to the Annie Belle Massey Foundation's football scholarship fund, benefitting student/athletes. This event promises a night of electrifying performances and unity.
About Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC:
Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC is a leading event management company known for curating exceptional live entertainment experiences. With a track record of organizing successful events, Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC is proud to present JAM FEST 2024 as a milestone in the world of concerts.
Eric Mitchell
Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC
+1 7142710395
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram