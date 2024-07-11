Cayetano urges DPWH to finalize NSB cost amidst revelation of P25-27 billion project cost

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) confirmed on Wednesday that the current budgetary cost for the New Senate Building (NSB) is now higher than the estimates provided by Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Nancy Binay.

"Ito po problema, nung sinubmit niyo additional submissions niyo, luma na ang presyo. Meaning that lagpas na sa P23 billion yung total project cost," Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, the chair of the Senate Committee on Accounts, said at the continuation of the public hearing on the NSB on July 10, 2024.

This after the DPWH admitted that the budgetary cost estimate for the project could balloon to P25-P27 billion.

"Ito ang ayaw naming mangyari. Ang pinagtalunan lang namin ni Senator Nancy Binay y'ung cost," Cayetano said, pointing out that the figures he and Binay had argued about in the first hearing last week are far lower than the new figures revealed by the DPWH.

According to the DPWH, the changes in budgetary cost estimates are due to inflation.

To clarify the situation, Cayetano provided a breakdown of the total budgetary cost and the implications of applying a "conservative 20 percent inflationary cost" increase as referenced by the DPWH.

Cayetano shared that Phase 1's cost currently increased to P8.6 billion from P8.067 billion due to variation orders.

Additionally, the senator also said Phase 2's budgetary cost estimate is P2.375 billion with potential increases and Phase 3's P10.33 billion cost, is currently under review.

In response to DPWH's admission, the senator urged the agency to "keep their eyes on the ball" and finalize the cost based on 2024 prices to keep the project moving.

"Kayo ang technical, kayo ang nakakaalam. Simple lang: paano matapos sa soonest possible time [ang project na ito] na tamang presyo at tama ang pagkakagawa," he said.

"Get the final design, get the final costing," he added.

Cayetano, hinikayat ang DPWH na ayusin ang halaga ng NSB sa gitna ng pagbubunyag ng P25-27 bilyong halaga ng proyekto

Kinumpirma ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) nitong Miyerkules na mas mataas ang kasalukuyang budgetary cost estimate ng New Senate Building (NSB) kumpara sa mga tantiya na ibinigay nina Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at Nancy Binay.

"Ito po problema, nung sinubmit niyo additional submissions niyo, luma na ang presyo. Meaning that lagpas na sa P23 billion yung total project cost," wika ni ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, chair ng Senate Committee on Accounts, sa pagpapatuloy ng pagdinig sa NSB nitong July 10, 2024.

Ito ay matapos aminin ng DPWH na ang budgetary cost estimate sa proyekto ay posibleng lumobo sa P25-P27 bilyon.

"Ito ang ayaw naming mangyari. Ang pinagtalunan lang namin ni Senator Nancy Binay y'ung cost," sabi ni Cayetano matapos malaman na mas mababa ang pinagtalunan nilang halaga ni Binay kumpara sa bagong numero na ibinunyag ng DPWH.

Ayon pa sa DPWH, ang pagbabago sa budgetary cost estimates ay bunga ng inflation.

Upang mabigyang linaw ang sitwasyon, ibingay ni Cayetano ang breakdown ng total budgetary cost ng proyekto at ang epekto ng paggamit ng "conservative 20 percent inflationary cost" na tinukoy ng DPWH.

Dahil sa mga variation order, ibinahagi ni Cayetano na kasalukuyang tumaas sa P8.6 bilyon ang estimated cost para sa Phase 1 mula sa orihinal na estimated cost nito na P8.067 bilyon

Bukod pa rito, sinabi rin ng senador na ang budgetary cost estimate ng Phase 2 ay maari pang tumaas sa P2.375 bilyon at ang P10.33 bilyong halaga ng Phase 3, ay kasalukuyang sinusuri.

Bilang tugon sa pag-amin ng DPWH, iginiit ng senador sa ahensya na tutukan ang layunin sa pagtayo ng NSB at tapusin ang pagtakda ng gastos batay sa 2024 price upang mapanatili ang pag-usad ng proyekto.

"Kayo ang technical, kayo ang nakakaalam. Simple lang: paano matapos sa soonest possible time [ang project na ito] na tamang presyo at tama ang pagkakagawa," aniya.

"Get the final design, get the final costing," dagdag pa niya.