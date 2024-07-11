Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to Utah

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO UTAH

Governor to Attend the National Governors Association 2024 Summer Meeting

July 10, 2024

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Utah on Wednesday, July 10, to attend the National Governors Association (NGA) 2024 Summer Meeting. State Governors will share best practices and collaborate to solve problems our states and nation are facing. He will then travel to Massachusetts to see family.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Tuesday, July 30. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of July 10 through midday of July 30.

