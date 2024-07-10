Governor Abbott Announces New SeAH Manufacturing Facility In Temple

TEXAS, July 10 - July 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced that SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel Corporation (“SeAH CSS”) will expand their steel manufacturing business in Temple, Texas, creating 100 new jobs and $110 in capital investment, while in South Korea on an economic development mission to Asia. SeAH CSS, a subsidiary of SeAH Besteel Holdings Corporation within the SeAH Group family of companies, is a manufacturer of specialty metal products which support various high performance core equipment for aerospace, power generation, automotive, and oil and gas markets. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $910,000 has been extended to SeAH CSS. In addition, the company has been offered a $7,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“Texas is the premier destination for business growth, which is why companies from across the globe continue to choose our state to expand their operations,” said Governor Abbott. “SeAH Group’s $110 million investment in Temple is a testament to the unique and unmatched business opportunities our great state has to offer businesses. I look forward to welcoming SeAH Group’s new steel manufacturing facility to Texas and continuing to work with them to bring even more investments and jobs to our state.”

"This Texas Enterprise Fund grant will create good-paying jobs for our citizens of Senate District 24," said Senator Pete Flores. "SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel deserves our gratitude for locating in Bell County, in a community which understands the importance of this moment and will embrace this opportunity. We also appreciate Governor Abbott for his continued support of economic development and championing the benefits of doing business in the Lone Star State."

"The demand from North American and global customers for the best-in-line superalloys motivates us to have a strong team and assets where they need to be," said CEO of SeAH Superalloy Technologies Michael King. "With the support from the State of Texas and the community, we strongly believe that our first foray into the U.S. market will make a difference in the superalloy industry. We are very much excited about the opportunity to become an integral part of such a fantastic community."

“The Texas Enterprise Fund has played a pivotal role in bringing this major project to Temple, Texas,” said President and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corporation Adrian Cannady. “By offering crucial support through performance-based incentives, the TEF program has helped us attract significant capital investment and create numerous job opportunities. This collaboration showcases how strategic state programs like TEF, combined with local efforts, can drive economic growth and position communities as premier destinations for business development.”

"Bell County is very happy to welcome SeAH Group to Central Texas," said Bell County Judge David Blackburn. "I don’t think SeAH Group could have found a better place for their first facility in Texas. Many thanks to Governor Abbott and his team, as well as the Temple Economic Development Corporation, for their work on making this happen."

