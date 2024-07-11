Balfour Capital Group Announces Successful Divestiture of Mabicon (PTY) SA
SWITZERLAND, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the successful divestiture of , Mabicon (PTY) SA. Mabicon (PTY) SA is licensed by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), with FSP number 52698 and registration number 2022/562779/07. Its registered office is located at 30 Crestone Peak, Midlands Estate, Centurion 1692, and its operating office is at Alice Lane, Phase 3, 4th Floor, Alice Lane, Sandhurst, Sandton, Gauteng, 2146, Johannesburg, South Africa.
The divestiture was made possible through strategic bridge financing provided by Balfour Capital Group to Janise Urste personally and PTGlobal Fiskal Solusi Asia, amounting to €252,000, and additional financing of €75,000 to Westerman Holdings LLC, under the sole ownership of Simon Lee, located at 1072 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee, NJ. This funding facilitated the continuation of innovative investment strategies.
Leading the successful transition is Susanty Veronica Tan, affectionately known in the industry as "The Comeback Kid" due to her remarkable recovery from cancer. She continues to spearhead growth initiatives with her indomitable spirit. As CIO Steve Alain Lawrence remarked, "Our seed investment strategy proved effective, and our exit strategy was founded on the strength and resilience of the people involved."
Balfour Capital Group remains committed to identifying and nurturing promising investment opportunities, ensuring sustainable growth and success for all stakeholders involved.
About Balfour Capital Group:
Balfour Capital Group is a leading global investment firm specializing in private equity, venture capital, and strategic advisory services. With a strong track record of success, Balfour Capital Group is dedicated to driving innovation and growth across diverse industries.
