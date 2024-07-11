CANCELED: Westbound I-10 closure between SR 143 and I-17 (July 12-15)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has canceled an Interstate 10 closure between State Route 143 and Interstate 17 that had been scheduled for Friday evening to early Monday, July 12-15.

Motorists can visit i10broadwa ycurve.com for the latest information and to subscribe for updates on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project .

