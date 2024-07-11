CANCELED: Westbound I-10 closure between SR 143 and I-17 (July 12-15)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has canceled an Interstate 10 closure between State Route 143 and Interstate 17 that had been scheduled for Friday evening to early Monday, July 12-15.
Motorists can visit i10broadwaycurve.com for the latest information and to subscribe for updates on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.
The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.
