PharmStars Announces the First Startup from Israel to Graduate from its Accelerator Program: Panacea-ml
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces the graduation of Panacea-ml, the first Israeli startup in the program.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is delighted to announce the graduation of Panacea-ml, the first Israeli startup to participate in the program. Panacea-ml of Ra’anana, Israel successfully completed PharmaU, PharmStars’ 10-week educational and mentoring program in June 2024. Panacea-ml graduated from PharmStars’ Spring 2024 cohort focused on “Digital Innovations in Oncology” which culminated with a Showcase Event in Boston at which participating startups presented to and met with PharmStars’ innovation-minded pharma members.
PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the "pharma-startup gap." The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma and digital health startups overcome cultural and other barriers to partnership, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmStar’s educational and mentoring program, PharmaU, prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners.
The Spring 2024 cohort was PharmStars’ sixth. Panacea-ml, the first Israeli startup to participate in PharmStars, was selected in March 2024 following a highly competitive application process with an acceptance rate of less than 16%, attracting startups from 16 countries. The selected startups each offer a unique digital health solution related to digital innovations in oncology.
Naomi Fried, the CEO of PharmStars said, “We were thrilled to welcome our first Israeli startup into the PharmStars accelerator. We were impressed with their technology and the impact it could have on pharma.”
Panacea-ml revolutionizes clinical trial design and clinical development decision-making with cutting-edge explainable AI. Powered by proprietary machine-learning technology which integrates over one million real-world patient health records and proprietary data, Panacea-ml surpasses traditional pharma biostatistics approaches and other machine-learning technologies. Panacea-ml can uncover novel inter-relationships among biomarkers and endpoints and is a powerful tool for optimizing clinical trial design. Pharmaceutical companies use Panacea-ml to accelerate and enhance critical decision-making during drug development, shortening the time to bring drugs to market.
Professor Boaz Lerner, founder and CEO of Panacea-ml, and a PharmStars’ Spring graduate said, “The education and mentorship provided by PharmStars were invaluable. Meeting and connecting with PharmStars’ pharma members have given us unique insights to translate our breakthrough technology into actionable solutions for optimizing clinical trial prediction and design.”
Raphaël Giami, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Panacea-ml and a graduate of the Spring PharmStars cohort, added “Working with our PharmStars mentors, we refined our pharma business model and strategy. These 10 weeks have been transformative, helping Panacea-ml to significantly enhance our market traction and execution capabilities.”
At the Showcase Event, startups presented their solutions to PharmStars’ pharma members and participated in one-on-one meetings with them. Panacea-ml had the opportunity to meet privately with PharmStars pharma members to discuss their SaaS platform.
Raphaël Giami continued: “For an Israeli digital health startup, participating in such a prestigious program has been priceless for accessing the American market. We have extended our market penetration and established a beachhead in the US.”
Naomi Fried added, “Panacea-ml addresses a critical challenge that our pharma members face in drug development: the ability to accurately model and predict clinical trials with small amounts of data. I am looking forward to seeing our pharma members embrace Panacea-ml’s unique explainable AI model.”
PharmStars is accepting applications for its upcoming Fall 2024 cohort, focused on “Digital Innovations in Clinical Trials” until July 15, 2024. Digital health startups interested in participating can find additional details and the application on the PharmStars’ website, www.PharmStars.com.
About PharmStars
PharmStars is the member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Because of our expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions. More information at www.PharmStars.com.
About Panacea-ml
Panacea-ml (Ra’anana Israel), a Ben-Gurion University spinoff, revolutionizes clinical trial design with its data-driven, explainable-AI SaaS platform. Addressing the primary causes of clinical development failure, Panacea-ml’s platform identifies patient profiles to maximize therapeutic efficacy, minimize safety risks, and improve participant retention. By leveraging historical clinical trials and real-world data, Panacea-ml’s AI model helps researchers enhance patient selection criteria, reduce cohort size, and uncover novel marker-endpoint interrelations, surrogate markers, and causal relationships beyond simple statistical correlations. Panacea-ml’s platform is a powerful tool for collaboration across development teams and accelerating drug development.
Panacea-ml
www.panacea-ml.com
Phone: +972-58-6906556
raphael@panacea-ml.com
PharmStars
www.PharmStars.com
+1 617-333-8723
info@pharmstars.com