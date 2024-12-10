PharmStars Announces Fall 2024 Accelerator Graduates: 11 digital health startups complete pharma-focused accelerator

PharmStars Accelerator Fall 2024 Startup Graduates

11 startups with digital innovations in clinical trials complete PharmStars' 10-week PharmaU educational and mentoring accelerator program

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars , the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is delighted to announce that 11 startups graduated from its Fall 2024 program focusing on “Digital Innovations in Clinical Trials.” The graduating startups completed PharmaU , PharmStars’ 10-week educational and mentoring program. PharmaU culminated recently with a Showcase Event in Boston that brought together participating startups and PharmStars’ innovation-minded pharma members PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the "pharma-startup gap." The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma and digital health startups overcome barriers to partnership due to differences in size, speed, processes and culture, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners.The 11 startups were selected in August through a highly competitive application process that attracted applicants from 12 countries. The selected startups offer unique digital health innovations for clinical trials, such as accessing real-world data; managing and contracting with vendors; site selection; study activation and management; patient recruitment including underserved minority populations; and data collection.The graduating startups were thrilled with their PharmaU education. Kelvin Brown, CEO of Karneyium Health and a Fall 2024 PharmStars graduate, said, “PharmaU offers a great primer for understanding pharma…it’s like getting an MBA in pharma.”Vineet Gulati, CEO of Trust and another Fall 2024 graduate, said, “PharmStars provided us with the knowledge we needed to understand the pharma ecosystem through its comprehensive curriculum, Fireside chats with pharma innovation leaders, and discussions with pharma industry experts.”The opportunity to connect with pharmaceutical stakeholders is incredibly impactful, explained Fall 2024 graduate, German Scipioni, CEO of Forma Health: “Participating in PharmStars offers unparalleled access to pharma leaders who are genuinely interested in fostering innovation. PharmStars was transformative in helping us refine our messaging, understand pharma priorities, and align our product to meet their unmet needs.”At the Showcase Event, startups presented their solutions to PharmStars’ pharma members and then met with them individually. More than 50 private, one-on-one business meetings took place over two days.The startups expressed tremendous enthusiasm about the Showcase Event. “The Showcase was an incredible opportunity to present our solution to a curated, engaged audience of pharma stakeholders. It was energizing to have the pharma innovation leaders in the room asking thoughtful questions and expressing interest in what we’re building. The Showcase opened doors for follow-up conversations that may lead to impactful pharma partnerships for us,” said Scipioni.The 11 digital health startups completing the Fall 2024 PharmStars accelerator are:• ClinAI (San Jose, CA) – Data-driven, Standardized, Automated, Accelerated Clinical Trial Vendor Selection Platform• Contract Cadence (Jersey City, NJ) – AI-enhanced, Automated Clinical Trial Contracting Platform• Elemeno Health (Oakland, CA) – Just-in-time, Mobile, Contextual, Clinical Trial Training Platform• Forma Health (San Jose, CA) – Voice-activated, AI-powered, Beyond ePRO Platform• Genoox (Tel Aviv, Israel) – Large, Global, Real-world Genetic Sequencing Dataset for Clinical Trial Planning and Recruitment• Karneyium Health (Mason, OH) – Spatial AI for Customized Clinical Trial Site Selection and Recruitment• Omica (Mexico City, Mexico) – Extensive Latin American Real-world Data Platform• OmicsBank (New York, NY) – East Asian Multi-Omics and Clinical Data Platform• Social Cascade (Raleigh, NC) – Platform to Leverage HCP-Patient Relationships for Recruitment and Patient Education• Studypages (San Francisco, CA) – Unified Platform for Trial Site and Participant Workflow, Technology, and Performance Optimization• Trust (Sunnyvale, CA) – Community Network Platform for Engaging Diverse PopulationsIn January 2025, PharmStars will open for applications for its upcoming Spring 2025 cohort. New pharma and biotech members are also welcome to join the program at this time. Digital health startups interested in participating can find additional details on PharmStars’ website, www.PharmStars.com

