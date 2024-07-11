Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof

CANADA, October 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C, United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Schoof on his recent appointment and looked forward to working together to further strengthen the close relationship between Canada and the Netherlands.

The leaders reiterated their shared commitment to stand with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression. They emphasized the importance of global solidarity in support of a just and sustainable peace and reaffirmed their unwavering support for President Zelenskyy’s ongoing diplomatic efforts toward achieving this goal. Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed the upcoming appointment of the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte as the next Secretary General of NATO and looked forward to Canada’s participation in next year’s NATO Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, from June 24 to 26, 2025.

The two leaders discussed the importance of ongoing collaboration on economic security, including cyber security, and upholding the rules-based international order. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the growing and positive trade relations between Canada and the Netherlands, including through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. The prime ministers highlighted opportunities to advance bilateral investments in key sectors.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Schoof highlighted the importance of the NATO Alliance in upholding global peace and security and agreed to remain in regular contact.