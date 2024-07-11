Brookbush Institute Continues Pursuit or Better Education with Better Lessons on Anatomical Directions
A better teaching approach is needed for introducing anatomical directions to fitness, sports performance, and physical rehabilitation students.
We are dedicated to building the education platform that everyone dreams of: unprecedented accuracy, student-centered delivery, affordability, and all the flexibility technology can offer.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brookbush Institute is leading the charge in anatomy education, developing student-centered courses and an expanded glossary that provides better descriptions, examples, and context.
— Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute
Examples include the following terms updated in this state-of-the art glossary, updated for optimal education:
- Posterior
- Proximal
- Caudal
More and more of the Brookbush Institute's content includes illustrations (see below), definitions, examples, antonyms (opposites), related terms, and a discussion of how the term is used in practice.
Example:
Proximal: An anatomical direction that refers to a location or structure that is closer to the center of the body. For example, the shoulder joint is located on the proximal end of the arm, and the hip joint is located on the proximal end of the leg. It may be helpful to think of "proximal" as referring to "in close proximity to the center."
- The opposite of proximal: Distal
Examples of proximal used in practice:
- Proximal attachments are most of the "origin" of a muscle, and "distal" attachments are most often the "insertion" of a muscle.
- "Proximal stabilization before distal mobilization" suggests that "core stability" needs to precede extremity strength.
- A "proximal hamstring tear" occurs at the end of the hamstring closest to the hip.
