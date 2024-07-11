Greg Day Is Running for Carlsbad City Council District 4
Greg Day, an active community member and experienced leader, is excited to announce his candidacy for the Carlsbad City Council in District 4.
Carlsbad is the perfect place for us to raise our family. My top priority is ensuring it remains a wonderful place for all families.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg brings a unique blend of dedication, leadership, and community commitment to his campaign with over 20 years of aviation leadership experience, having served in both civil and military aviation. A proud graduate of Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Arts in Government, Greg's career began with a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his 20 years of distinguished active and reserve duty military service, he flew F/A-18 fighter/attack jets, primarily stationed at MCAS Miramar, and recently retired as a Marine Reservist at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
— Greg Day
“Service is at the core of who I am,” Greg said. “I understand the commitment and sacrifice it requires, and I am eager to bring this devotion to our city.”
Greg's military career included multiple deployments to the Pacific and the Middle East, where he supported Operations Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve. His valor and dedication earned him numerous accolades, including the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and six Air Medals for flying over 100 combat missions in direct support of our Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers.
For the past 18 years, Greg has called San Diego home. It is here that he met his wife of 10 wonderful years, Pamela, and where they have raised their two children, Nina and Ronan, along with their beloved puppy, Pepper. The Day family has been a part of the Carlsbad community for the past eight years, actively participating in their children's school activities and their church community.
In his spare time, Greg enjoys the outdoor lifestyle that Southern California offers, engaging in activities like golf, tennis, and beach outings with his family. He also maintains a passion for the winter sports he grew up playing in New England like skiing and ice hockey. Sharing these passions with his children and supporting their own interests brings Greg immense joy.
Greg Day's campaign is rooted in his deep commitment to service. Having completed his service to our nation, Greg is now ready and able to begin his service to our city on the Carlsbad City Council, ensuring that Carlsbad continues to be a thriving and family-friendly community.
For more information, please visit: https://gregday4carlsbad.com/.
