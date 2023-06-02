Sister League of San Diego Announces Six New Board Members
New members to diversify board background, drive financial growth and expand programming offered to the residents at Sister League homes.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sister League of San Diego (Sister League) today announced the appointment of six new board members who will each help support the nonprofit’s work to provide affordable, safe and supportive housing to adult women in San Diego affected by mental health issues, homelessness, trauma and domestic abuse.
“We are excited to expand our board with six new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our important work,” said Megan Mazza, Sister League of San Diego Board President. “We have worked hard to ensure Sister League’s board represents a variety of backgrounds needed to best support the organization’s vision to better women’s lives with resident-centered, recovery-oriented, supportive housing, and our newest board members are no exception.”
The new board members officially began their two-year terms at the board’s annual retreat on March 12, 2023. The six new members are:
● Rebecca Bellingham, Literacy Instructor, Artist, Author and Actress
● Sarah Brand, Deputy Public Defender
● Dr. Susan Duthie, Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Rady Children’s Hospital and member of the Anesthesia Services Medical Group
● Anu Simh, Board Certified Functional Health Coach
● Priya Upasani, Data, Analytics and Financial Oversight Professional
● Nicki Veloz, Director of Title IX, EEO and Employee Engagement at the University of San Diego
To learn more about the new board members, click HERE. Sister League’s life-changing programs are largely dependent on individual donors and corporate sponsors. To support Sister League’s important work, please donate HERE.
