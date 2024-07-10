News Release – DOH Reopens Ocean Seafood in Kailua-Kona After Issuing Red Placard

DOH REOPENS OCEAN SEAFOOD IN KAILUA-KONA AFTER ISSUING RED PLACARD

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has reopened Ocean Seafood Chinese Restaurant and reissued a green placard on July 8, 2024. The restaurant was issued a red placard on July 5, 2024 and immediately shut down due to multiple violations. The establishment, located at 75-5626 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona, is operated by Wong & Huang, Inc.

Before the follow-up inspection on July 8, 2024, DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all adulterated food products.

Organize all refrigerators according to cooking temperatures.

Properly clean, sanitize, store and separate all equipment and utensils.

Cover/seal/protect all cold-stored foods and label all ready-to-eat foods with a “use by” date not to exceed seven days from the date of preparation.

Store employee personal beverages away from food preparation areas.

Retrain food employees on proper hand-washing procedures in the designated hand-washing sink.

All ready-to-eat foods to be handled with a barrier (e.g., gloves, deli tissue, utensils).

Store all poisonous and toxic material away from food and food prep surfaces.

Ensure all foods are stored at least six inches off the floor.

Increase roach traps in kitchen.

Deep clean and disinfect facility, including all food and non-food contact surfaces.

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites.

Replace missing light shield over food preparation area.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold. For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

