DLNR News Release – Hawai‘i Island Advisory Councils Look to Fill Vacancies, July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024

HAWAI‘I ISLAND ADVISORY COUNCILS LOOK TO FILL VACANCIES

(HILO, HAWAIʻI) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), is accepting applications for vacant seats on the Laupāhoehoe and Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Advisory Councils on Hawaiʻi Island.

Advisory council members provide guidance to the DLNR and the USFS on issues related to management, research, education and public access in the Hawaiʻi Experimental Tropical Forest and other state lands. The Laupāhoehoe Advisory Council (LAC) focuses on state lands in the Hāmākua District (Laupāhoehoe Natural Area Reserve and Forest Reserve), while the Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Advisory Council (PAC) is focused on state lands in North Kona, including the PWW Forest Reserve, PWW Forest Bird Sanctuary, and Kīholo State Park Reserve.

Both councils are made up of 14 members who represent interests that include: cultural resources, natural resource management, recreation, education, community-at-large and scientific research. All applicants should have an appropriate background in the category area they are applying for, as well as an interest in representing community stakeholders related to their respective categories. Members of each council serve a two- or three-year term.

Those interested in serving on either advisory council are encouraged to apply. Hard copy applications are available at the DOFAW office in Hilo at 19 E. Kāwili Street, and in Waimea at 66-1220A Lālāmilo Road. For more information on either advisory council or the application process, contact DOFAW Branch Manager Steve Bergfeld, at 808-974-4221.

For a Laupāhoehoe Advisory Council application, contact the HETF Resource Associate at: [email protected].

For a Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Advisory Council application, contact Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Coordinator Kaleohone Roback, at: [email protected].

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396