Supermodel Jessica White Hosts Open Model Casting Call at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta
Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta Star Searches for the Next Iconic Model
We're looking for diverse talent & believe that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes & colors. Bombshell Academy is about celebrating uniqueness & finding the next face that will redefine the industry.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you the next bombshell? Supermodel and Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta star Jessica White is on the hunt for the next iconic model. White is excited to announce an open casting call for aspiring models of all ages, genders, and sizes. This highly anticipated event will take place on July 13 at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, and promises to be a historic occasion.
This casting call also doubles as the filming for the pilot episode of Jessica White’s new show, Bombshell Academy, providing participants with a unique opportunity to be a part of reality TV history.
Event Details:
Date: July 13, 2024
Location: The Whitley Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia
Registration Time: 12:00 PM
Casting Call Start Time: 3:00 PM
Aspiring models can register for the casting call online at www.areyouabombshell.co. Upon registration, participants will receive an email with detailed information about the casting call. Registration is MANDATORY.
In addition to selecting the next famous face, Jessica, and surprise guest judges will impart walking techniques, body positioning and some industry how-tos.
Don’t miss this chance to make your mark and possibly become the next big name in modeling. Join us in Atlanta and take the first step towards an exciting career in fashion and entertainment.
For registration, visit www.areyouabombshell.co
For media inquiries, contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com
Clorissa Wright
Synergy PR Services
cwright@synergyprservices.com