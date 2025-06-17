MYAVANA and The Beauty Genie® Partner to Redefine the Future of Beauty Retail with AI, AR & VR Tech

Myavana by Candace Mitchell The Beauty Genie by Ebony Karim

Partnership to be unveiled at the 2nd Annual MYAVANA Beauty Tech Summit during Atlanta Tech Week

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYAVANA, the leading beauty technology company transforming personalized hair care through science and innovation, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with The Beauty Genie, a trailblazing smart retail company specializing in AI-powered vending solutions for multicultural hair care.The partnership will debut at the 2nd Annual MYAVANA Beauty Tech Summit, hosted by MYAVANA on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 12 PM to 6 PM at the Georgia Tech Klaus Advanced Computing Building during Atlanta Tech Week. Widely regarded as a launchpad for next-generation beauty innovation, the Summit will spotlight this collaboration as a major leap forward in delivering accessible, tech-powered retail experiences for textured hair consumers.“Our partnership with The Beauty Genierepresents a powerful step forward in shaping the future of beauty retail. By combining MYAVANA’s data-driven hair care personalization with The Beauty Genie’s smart, on-the-go shopping technology, we’re making innovation more accessible and inclusive for multicultural consumers. This is about more than just products—it’s about transforming how we experience beauty through the lens of technology, culture, and care.” Said Candace V. Mitchell, Founder & CEO of MYAVANA.Building on the momentum of last year’s sold-out event, the 2025 summit theme — “Meet MYAVANA” — invites attendees to experience how the company is reshaping the $113 billion global hair care industry through personalized AI-powered diagnostics, data-driven salon tools, retail integration, and inclusive innovation.As part of the Live Innovation Showcase, The Beauty Geniewill present a digital preview of its enhanced smart vending experience powered by MYAVANA’s proprietary hair analysis technology. While a live demo of the machine will not be available onsite, attendees will be able to scan a custom QR code to experience the AI Hair Analysis and explore how the technology delivers real-time, personalized product recommendations. Digital visuals of the machine and its interface will also be on display, offering a glimpse into the future of smart, inclusive beauty retail.“This partnership is the future of beauty tech—smart, inclusive, and purpose-driven. Together with MYAVANA, we’re merging AI with accessibility to create an entirely new way to shop, learn, and love your hair. It’s more than vending; it’s a movement.” said Ebony J. Karim, Founder & CEO of The Beauty Genie.The partnership was born from Ebony J. Karim’s participation in the inaugural MYAVANA Retail Beauty Cohort, a program designed to empower visionary retail founders at the intersection of technology, innovation, and inclusivity in beauty. Together, MYAVANA and The Beauty Genieare addressing a crucial industry gap: how to deliver personalized, culturally relevant hair care in real-time — and at scale — directly at the point of purchase.Summit Highlights Include:• Panels & Fireside Chats exploring how technology is transforming salons, retailers, and education• Live Hair Lab Demos featuring MYAVANA’s HairAI™, AR/VR tools, and new salon technology• Exclusive Brand Announcements from partners including Pattern Beauty, Sienna Naturals, Vagaro, CURLFEST, and more• Retail & Supply Chain Innovation Showcases, including updates from the MYAVANA Retail Innovation Academy in partnership with the National Black-Owned Beauty Supply Association• Creators Camp – a hands-on challenge for creatives and influencers to conceptualize MYAVANA’s next commercial, with a $10,000 prize• Consumer Intelligence Tools introduction, including HairSI™, HairScopes, and MYAVANA TV• Taste of Texture Happy Hour, celebrating culture, community, and connection through food and textureSpeakers include industry leaders such as Robin D. Groover (Beauty Business International), Greg Rutledge (Atlanta Barber Institute), Chris Klaus (Internet Security Systems), Crystal Shepard (Kinks and Curls Atlanta), Morale O’Cain (Atlanta Black Chamber Black Beauty Industry Initiative), Laron Walker (Memik), and others advancing the future of beauty, business, and technology.The Summit also marks several strategic milestones for MYAVANA, including a newly announced Beauty Technology Fellowship Program in partnership with Spelman College and Georgia Tech, as well as a new investment from Build in Tulsa to drive Black tech entrepreneurship.Following its recent $5.9 million seed round led by Ulta Beauty’s Digital Innovation Fund, MYAVANA continues to expand its impact through licensing, partnerships, and community-powered innovation. Its proprietary hair analysis platform — including the Unique Hair ID system with over 972 hair type combinations — is redefining how beauty brands, retailers, and salons deliver personalized care at scale.About MYAVANA:MYAVANA is a venture-backed beauty technology company providing data-driven hair care insights to retailers, salons, brands, and consumers to power personalized hair care in the beauty industry. As one of the only Black-owned beauty tech enterprises, MYAVANA takes pride in its diverse team of women in STEM who have been instrumental in shaping its success story. MYAVANA has raised $6.9M total since the inception of the business to chart new frontiers in personalized hair care and beyond, empowering consumers and businesses by driving positive internal and external change in the beauty and wellness industry.Candace Victoria Mitchell founded MYAVANA in beta in 2012, researching and developing proprietary hair care technology that analyzes the variables of hair strands and hair products to produce personalized hair care plans that support healthy hair care throughout a consumer’s hair journey. As a graduate of Georgia Tech, she brings over 18 years of experience in computer science to MYAVANA. Candace is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, WWD Top 50 Beauty Innovator, BeautyMatter 2025 Future50 Nominee, BET Honors STEM Award winner, Glossy Beauty Awards Finalist, 2023 Cosmopolitan C-Suite Honoree, Sephora Accelerate fellow, and recent Georgia Tech College of Computing Hall of Fame inductee.For more information visit www.myavana.com or follow @MYAVANAHairCareAbout The Beauty Genie:The Beauty Genie is a company dedicated to empowering individuals with textured and multicultural hair through accessible haircare solutions. Founded by Ebony J. Karim, the company utilizes vending machines to provide high-quality, curated haircare products, making beauty more convenient for its customers. With a mission to celebrate diversity and inclusivity, The Beauty Genie is transforming the way people access haircare products.For more information visit www.beautywishesinabox.com or follow @TheBeautyGenieBox

