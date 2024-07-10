Carper Discusses Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Recovery Efforts, Path Ahead

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a hearing on the state and federal response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. The hearing examined the unified response to the collapse of the bridge and the effort to reopen the Port of Baltimore, as well as next steps in the bridge rebuilding process.

“Along with a group of local, state and federal leaders including General Spellmon, who’s here today; the Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Maryland; and members of our staffs, I recently visited the Key Bridge. During the visit we learned more about the incredible work that has gone into the recovery and salvage efforts to date. I also had the opportunity to thank a number of the federal, state and local leaders who worked together to immediately and effectively respond to this disaster.”

Shailen Bhatt, Administrator, Federal Highway Administration:

“Immediately following this catastrophic event, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) mobilized internally across multiple offices and externally with local, state and federal partners to support the response. Under Secretary Buttigieg’s leadership, FHWA coordinated with other operating administrations and offices within US DOT; the Maryland DOT, which includes the Maryland Transportation Authority and State Highway Administration; City of Baltimore; US Coast Guard; Army Corps of Engineers; National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and others to mitigate supply chain impacts, manage traffic and safely reopen the port. We remain engaged in an ongoing coordination with local, state and federal partners in the response.”

ON THE CONTINUED IMPACT OF THE BRIDGE’S COLLAPSE ON BALTIMORE’S COMMUNITIES AND ECONOMY:

“Thousands of people have had their lives disrupted, and the economic impacts of this disaster [are] still being felt across Baltimore — and my guess is throughout the state of Maryland. Prior to its collapse, more than 30,000 vehicles traveled over the Key Bridge every day … Many of the trucks carrying cargo in and out of the Port of Baltimore had to be rerouted onto roads in nearby neighborhoods, which has worsened air quality in surrounding communities ... As the response efforts continue, it's essential that we address the far-reaching effects of this disaster on the city and on the region.”

Paul J. Wiedefeld, Secretary, Maryland Department of Transportation:

“Difficult times call for resolve and unified responses, and I'm encouraged by the way all levels of government have rallied to address this crisis. The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is not only a human tragedy but also an economic disaster. The economic effects of the bridge will be felt nationwide until the bridge is rebuilt. This bridge is a key component of the I-95 corridor and is essential to the free flow of needed commerce and vehicle transit. It serves as a vital connection for the people and goods traveling throughout the entire East Coast and nation. Efficiently rebuilding the bridge to meet the future needs of the commerce is a national imperative. It is crucial to restoring jobs, protecting the essential supply chain and reducing inflation nationwide. It is key to ensuring efficient freight movement on the nationally significant I-95 corridor, which generates roughly 40 percent of the nation's GDP.”

“Today's hearing probably could not have come at a more opportune time. The President has just submitted a supplemental appropriations request to … Congress. [The] $3.1 billion in Emergency Response funding that the President requested for the Department of Transportation would support efforts to address this disaster and a number of other disasters that have not yet received assistance … Passing the supplemental appropriations bill will be the most expedient path to address not only the needs of Baltimore, but also the needs of a number of other states awaiting assistance.”

