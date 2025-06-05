Chairman Capito Releases EPW Budget Reconciliation Text

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released legislative text within the EPW Committee’s jurisdiction to be considered as part of Senate Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill.

“This legislative text puts in motion plans that Senate Republicans pledged to take, like stopping Democrats’ natural gas tax and rescinding unobligated dollars from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. I look forward to working with my colleagues to move our legislative package forward to enact President Trump’s agenda, which the American people overwhelmingly support,” Chairman Capito said.

