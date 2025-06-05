Whitehouse Slams Republican EPW Reconciliation Text

“Senate Republicans sell out the American people so Big Oil can sell more gasoline,” says the Ranking Member

Washington, D.C.—Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement after Senate Republicans released their reconciliation bill text:

“This bill is every bit the betrayal of American families we knew it would be. Rescinding the methane emissions fee and gutting auto emissions standards will raise energy prices, worsen air quality, and turbocharge climate change. Senate Republicans have made clear that their favored constituency is their fossil fuel industry donors. Turning the National Environmental Policy Act into a pay-to-play scheme rewards the planet’s biggest polluters—a scam ripe for Trump-style corruption. Senate Republicans sell out the American people so Big Oil can sell more gasoline.”