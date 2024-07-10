Submit Release
Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing on Social Security’s Finances

On June 4, 2024, the Subcommittee on Social Security of the House Committee on Ways and Means convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, the Director of the Congressional Budget Office, testified about Social Security’s finances. After the hearing, Chairman Ferguson and Congressman Feenstra submitted questions for the record. This document provides CBO’s answers.

