H.R. 6249, Think Differently About Emergencies Act

H.R. 6249 would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review disaster assistance and resources provided by FEMA for people with disabilities and their families. The act would require FEMA, within 120 days of enactment, to report to the Congress on details of that assistance and the process of administering it. In addition, the act would require both agencies, within one year of enactment, to make recommendations to the Congress on how to improve the quality and administration of that assistance.

Using information from FEMA and GAO about the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the act would cost $1 million over the 2024-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.