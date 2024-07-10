Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,910 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 6249, Think Differently About Emergencies Act

H.R. 6249 would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review disaster assistance and resources provided by FEMA for people with disabilities and their families. The act would require FEMA, within 120 days of enactment, to report to the Congress on details of that assistance and the process of administering it. In addition, the act would require both agencies, within one year of enactment, to make recommendations to the Congress on how to improve the quality and administration of that assistance.

Using information from FEMA and GAO about the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the act would cost $1 million over the 2024-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

You just read:

H.R. 6249, Think Differently About Emergencies Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more