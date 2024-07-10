Permanent striping of Sheridan’s Downtown Main Street to be completed

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractors Oftedal Construction, Inc., and S&L Industries will be permanently striping Sheridan’s Main Street. This work will be completed at night and should have minimal impact to traffic.

Work will begin the evening of Monday, July 15, and will take three to four weeks to complete. There will be no impact to traffic during Third Thursday.

Traffic control will be set in place in the area to be worked on each night by 6:00 PM and may include full or partial lane closures of one to two blocks each night as well as the intersections within the work zone.

Side street parking along Main Street within the work zone will not be available from 6:00 PM to 7 AM. Traffic cones will be placed along Main Street by 6:00 PM each night indicating the no-parking areas.

During these partial and rolling closures, the contractor will grind or engrave into the roadway lines that indicate travel lanes, turning arrows, and crosswalks. These markings are then filled with a thermoplastic pavement marking material.

Thermoplastic striping is a technique that uses heat to melt the pavement marking material into the grooves created during the grinding process. It is highly durable especially when applied to a grooved surface and eliminates the need to restripe roadways yearly.