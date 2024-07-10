Globalsat Group Awarded “Deal of 2024” for Innovative IoT Solution Developed in Brazil

At ELEVATE Viasat's global partner event, held recently in California, USA, Globalsat Group was recognized as the “Deal of 2024” by the American company.

"We're immensely proud of this recognition. It values our work for VLI and serves as an incentive to continue innovating in IoT solutions, where the satellite technology we provide plays a crucial role," said Flávio Franklin, Country Manager of Globalsat Brazil
— said Flávio Franklin, Country Manager of Globalsat Brazil

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award presented by Viasat pertains to a multi-million dollar, multi-year contract awarded to Globalsat Brazil by client VLI. This project involved the development and deployment of a hybrid satellite IoT solution with BGAN Explorer 323 PTT / 3G – LTE in over a hundred locomotives operating on various VLI-concessioned routes in Brazil.

“We are immensely proud to receive this significant recognition. It not only values the work done for our client VLI but also serves as a great incentive to continue innovating in the area of IoT solutions, where the satellite technology we provide plays a crucial role,” said Flávio Franklin, Country Manager of Globalsat Brazil.

Additionally, at the event, Globalsat Group’s CEO, J. Alberto Palacios, participated in a roundtable discussion on industry trends. During this session, he shared Globalsat Group's vision and offered insights to other Viasat partners in the context of ongoing technological changes. He shared the stage with leaders from Viasat, u-blox, Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions, and Resolve.

“We are very excited about Direct to Device (D2D) and the opportunities it presents for IoT. In a way, mobile satellite service (MSS) has always been a specialized form of D2D. Therefore, the extension of satellite service to LTE and 5G bands is something we can leverage to significantly and rapidly expand our customer base, especially in the IoT segment,” said the CEO of Globalsat Group.

J. Alberto Palacios also stated that the global satellite IoT market is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2025, largely driven by D2D. “And we will be part of that, helping our current and future customers navigate the variety of offerings and ensuring they get the right quality of service for their critical applications, which is our specialty.”

ELEVATE is a growth program, ecosystem and marketplace for ambitious IoT solution providers, enablers and OEMs who want to work with Viasat to use its network and footprint to scale. ELEVATE’s marketplace helps members attract new customers in locations without reliable connectivity, or those which have mission-critical connectivity needs. For customers, it gives access to a broad choice of satellite connectivity and IoT solutions developed by a range of providers to enhance the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their businesses.

About Globalsat Group
Globalsat Group has been a leader in mobile satellite services (MSS) and other satellite services since 1999, providing specialized voice, M2M/IoT data, software, and hardware throughout the Americas. The multinational organization offers satellite telecommunications solutions to thousands of customers through a flexible organizational structure driven by extensive and specific expertise in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism.

Most customers use these services in critical applications where life or infrastructure is at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other forms of connectivity cannot reliably operate or at all.

Globalsat Group is committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as evidenced by its recent MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and Impact Innovation category.

Silvina Graziadio - Vice-President, Marketing
Globalsat Group
Globalsat Group
email us here
