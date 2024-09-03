Debut Novel Magically Transports Separated Young Lovers Back in Their Lives to Reveal Their Road Not Taken

Again and Again Back to You Andrea Ezerins

AGAIN AND AGAIN BACK TO YOU by Andrea Ezerins

What at first appears to be a conventional love story unfolds into a novel of surprising, even mystical, self-discovery. ” — Céline Keating, author of The Stark Beauty of Last Things

UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you had the chance to revisit your past to change your present, what moment would you choose?That’s the question debut author Andrea Ezerins poses in AGAIN AND AGAIN BACK TO YOU (She Writes Press), a vivid story about the proximity of the past, present, and future within the context of a life-defining young love.The book focuses on three characters' extraordinary shared journeys as they discover the ability and wonders of channeling into their pasts—and come to understand that sometimes one must lose something important to truly embrace who they are meant to be.Marta and Kevin discover each other early in their lives, coming of age in the ’70s, only to be separated just when they are on the cusp of realizing the power of their young love. When Kevin’s family moves away, Marta grapples with this loss, as well as their dashed dreams. After high school, she journeys from her small farm in New Jersey -- a place where she was always out of step with those around her -- and on to college and a career. She works to live a life with more sparkle and spontaneity, something she only ever experienced effortlessly with Kevin.But even as she focuses on achieving the goals she believes will ensure her happiness, she remains haunted and wonders what life could have been if only she had been brave enough to seize it.A chance encounter with a channeler who can transport people back to a juncture in their lives to reveal their road not taken has Marta jumping at the opportunity. But will she be brave enough to channel back to Kevin? Discover what happens as Marta learns that sometimes one must lose something important to truly embrace who they are meant to be.The book is already garnering high praise.“Ezerins’s ability to depict serendipity as Cholan and Marta meet against all odds, and she contemplates an extraordinary journey and opportunity, translates to a story which is vivid on psychological, spiritual, and metaphysical levels alike.” —Midwest Book Review”What at first appears to be a conventional love story unfolds into a novel of surprising, even mystical, self-discovery. Poignant and propulsive, the novel earns its thoroughly unexpected, heartrending ending. An astonishing debut.” —Céline Keating, author of The Stark Beauty of Last Things“A riveting tale of love that transcends time and super-consciousness.” —Lucille Guarino, author of Elizabeth’s Mountain"I dare you to read this exceptionally crafted story and not be captivated, emotional, and moved. Truly nostalgic and powerful on so many levels. A debut like none other." —Valerie Taylor, author of What's Not SaidAGAIN AND AGAIN BACK TO YOU is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORAndrea Ezerins grew up in Columbia, CT, where she was raised on a small hobby farm. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at University of Connecticut and went on to spend thirty years working in the insurance industry. She finished Again and Again Back to You, a labor of love, thanks in no small part to the pandemic and an empty nest where distractions suddenly were reduced to only a spoiled German shepherd and the many bluebird families that nest in her boxes. Andrea has two daughters and identical twin sons. She resides in Hebron, Connecticut, with her husband. This is her first novel and she is working on several others. Visit andreaezerins.com.

