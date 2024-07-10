Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescue migrants stowed away in a locked train compartment

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Cotulla Station discovered and rescued 23 migrants stowed away in a locked train compartment.

On July 9, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties in Cotulla, Texas, conducted a train check and discovered undocumented non-citizens in a train compartment. The compartment was locked, and all subjects had no means of escape. Border Patrol agents needed extra tools to extract all subjects safely.

“During their routine duties – and with temperatures reaching nearly 100 degrees yesterday – Border Patrol agents rescued 23 migrants from a locked train compartment who were put in a life-threatening situation by callous human smuggling organizations who prioritize profit over all else. CBP’s message for anyone who is thinking of entering the United States unlawfully remains simple: don’t do it,” said Laredo Sector Chief, Jesse D. Munoz.

A total of 23 migrants were removed from the train. All were determined to be in good health and did not need further medical attention. The migrants were from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.

When migrants cross the border unlawfully, they put their lives in peril. Smugglers continue to lie to migrants, claiming the borders are safe to cross. The borders are not open to irregular migration, and people should not attempt to make the dangerous journey.