Appraisal Institute Releases Third 'What I Value' Appraiser-Centric Video
Video Series Highlights Real Estate Appraisers' Values and Professional Value-add
My goal in working with the Appraiser Diversity Initiative is to train people that reflect our country, that reflect the communities in which they serve.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appraisal Institute, the leading association of real estate appraisers, released the third in its series of short videos profiling real estate appraisers. Each video highlights their professional commitment to the public trust and their communities, and different ways that appraisers bring high-level professional expertise and experience to their communities and the real estate industry.
— Jeffrey Hogan, SRA, AI-RRS
The new video tells the story of Jeffrey Hogan, SRA, AI-RRS, Veros SVP of Valuations, and Valligent Chief Appraiser, who shares his journey to success, and his commitment to attracting and supporting the next generation of diverse appraisers. In the video, Jeff recounts the discrimination his father faced trying to purchase a home in the Los Angeles area after serving in the US armed forces. “My Dad, he wanted to make sure people took advantage of opportunities and didn’t let their current situation affect their future. That’s one of the reasons I’m very passionate about what I’m doing.” Along with Jeff’s career success and leadership in the Southern California Chapter of the Appraisal Institute, Jeff assists the Appraiser Diversity Initiative to support the next generation of diverse appraisers. “My goal in working with the Appraiser Diversity Initiative is to train people that reflect our country, that reflect the communities in which they serve.”
Appraisal Institute CEO Cindy Chance said, "Jeff’s story is important to the appraisal professional and to everyone that cares about seizing opportunities in the face of injustice. Leading by example and by devoting time to raise up the next generation of diverse appraisers, I thank Jeff for his commitment to our profession and communities and for taking the time to share his story in this powerful “What I Value” video. I encourage our members to share it on social media and forward it to people interested in better understanding the profession and the ways appraisers work in our communities."
With the next “What I Value” video in production, the Appraisal Institute continues to build its appraiser-centric content focused on the challenges and opportunities professional appraisers have faced, and seized, in their careers.
Behind each short video are hours of B-roll, behind the scenes clips, and extended interviews which will be available to the Appraisal Institute and its Chapters as they work together to create more content that highlights to the public the essential roles that professional appraisers play in our communities and economy.
What appraiser Jeffrey Hogan, SRA, AI-RRS values