nGAP tackles US Navy availability delays that adversely affect fleet readiness
Our software will significantly compress the time needed to amend thousands of contracts on every project
41% of CNO maintenance availabilities were completed on time in 2023.”BONSALL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nGAP Incorporated announces the availability of software for managing the process of contract modifications. In the course of every very large project there are changes to the original project plan.
— Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy
Some of the changes may be the result of weather, supply chain, labor, or scope. With many changes to the project plan, the critical path to the planned completion date is the ultimate victim. The overruns in time inevitably result, too, in budget-busting costs.
One of the most prevalent causes of delay is when a contract needs to be revised to change what is required of a contractor. Every contractor works under a contract that describes the who, what, when, where, why, and how the job is to be performed.
When anything changes in that contract, the contractor needs a revised contract that spells out the new details. Many of those details are defined by subject matter experts, engineers, compliance requirements, and stakeholders who manage the project.
Funding comes into play when costs change, and that happens for most changes. Often, work is halted while a contract is being revised. So, the process of changing a contract is complex and extremely time-consuming. On huge projects such as warship maintenance, there are typically thousands of changes on every such project. Thousands. It is no wonder that with so many changes and with each change laboriously executed and with none of the changes planned, the delay in returning the ship to service is not the only consequence. The real casualty is fleet readiness.
Our software directly addresses the time needed to process a contract change. These changes typically take weeks or months, and with many, the delay will adversely affect the critical path of the project. Our Open Concurrent Contract Modification (OCCM) module has a workflow engine that connects all parties to the contract change, anywhere in the world and in real time.
This light-speed workflow transforms typical weeks and months to hours and minutes. Multiply these savings by the thousands of changes for every project and it is clear that warships will be returned to service sooner and that, in turn, will significantly improve Mr. Del Toro’s availability completion statistics.
About Us -- Established in 2008, nGAP is located in the San Diego suburb of Bonsall. nGAP Incorporated is a certified small business enterprise developing software for managing acquisitions and procurement for very large organizations.
