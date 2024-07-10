Governor Abbott Announces Over $578,000 In Career Training Grants To Two South Texas Schools

TEXAS, July 10 - July 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $578,399 have been awarded to two schools in South Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 1,220 students for high-demand occupations as welders, registered nurses, and more.

"As the Best State for Business, it is critical that Texas continues to invest in our students with the skills they need to succeed in high-demand industries," said Governor Abbott. "These career training grants will help ensure hundreds of Texans are prepared for future opportunities in our state's booming economy. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing support to build a strong and talented workforce."

“The need for highly skilled workers across the state is increasing as Texas’ economy continues to grow,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants like these will empower many Texans to meet the demand of our workforce.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Laredo College.

The two JET grants include:

Jim Hogg County ISD: a $266,868 grant to train 126 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Coastal Bend College.

United ISD: a $311,531 grant to train 1,100 students as registered nurses in partnership with Laredo College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

