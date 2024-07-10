Dean of Nursing announcement

July 10, 2024

Dear Wolf Pack Family,

I am delighted to announce that, following a national search, Dr. Charles Yingling has been appointed as the new Dean of the Orvis School of Nursing. Dr. Yingling’s appointment begins on October 1.

Dr. Yingling, a national leader in community health practices, comes to the University of Nevada, Reno from the University of Michigan’s School of Nursing where he served as Clinical Professor and Associate Dean for Professional Practice.

Dr. Yingling’s appointment brings us a transformational leader who has a vast array of experiences and outstanding achievement in healthcare education and community engagement. While at the University of Michigan, Dr. Yingling developed innovative contexts for faculty practice, research and scholarship and student learning. His work in developing equity-minded partnerships with both clinical and community-based organizations has been honored for advancing access to care for a number of patient groups, including members of historically marginalized communities.

Dr. Yingling previously served as a Clinical Associate Professor as well as Associate Dean for Practice and Community Partnerships and Director of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). His leadership in nursing practice was instrumental in the formation of a curriculum redesign and simulation emphasis for the UIC College of Nursing’s nurse practitioner program, which increased enrollment and led to recognition as one of the top FNP programs in the country. During this time, Dr. Yingling also led a nurse-managed health center that implemented a host of programs to expand access for care for people with substance use disorder, justice-involved people, LGBTQ+ people and immigrant populations.

Dr. Yingling is a recipient of the American Association of Practitioners NP Advocate Award, and is a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners as well as the American Academy of Nursing. His funded research at the University of Michigan and the University of Illinois Chicago has focused on a variety of nursing areas, most notably in establishing academic and clinical partnerships to expand access to care to marginalized groups as well as creating pathways for nursing education for students from backgrounds that are under-represented in the field.

I wish to thank Dr. Cameron Duncan for his excellent leadership in serving as Interim Dean for our Orvis School of Nursing. Under his leadership, the Orvis School of Nursing received reaccreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education with a successful site visit in June 2024. The Orvis School of Nursing’s May 2023 graduates also achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the NCLEX (National Certification for Licensure) test ranking it first in the nation amongst nursing schools! I deeply appreciate Dr. Duncan’s willingness to take on this role, while enhancing the reputation of the Orvis School of Nursing.

Please join me in offering Dr. Yingling a warm Wolf Pack welcome.

Go Pack!

Sincere regards,

Brian Sandoval

President