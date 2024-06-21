Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Announcement

June 21, 2024

Dear Wolf Pack Family,

After a national search, I am excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Casilde Isabelli as Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. Dr. Isabelli has been an integral part of our faculty since 2000 and has admirably served as Interim Dean since 2022. With over two decades dedicated to the University, she brings a wealth of experience as a Professor of Hispanic Linguistics, advancing higher education in world languages and literature.

During her time as Interim Dean, Dr. Isabelli has demonstrated a clear vision for the College of Liberal Arts as a forthright advocate for the students, faculty and staff of the college and a valued member of campus leadership. A committed supporter of diversity, equity, inclusion and access (DEIA) efforts in the college and throughout the University, Dr. Isabelli has guided her team to achieve new DEIA initiatives, approved curricula that expanded the college’s work in DEIA and allocated resources to ensure recruitment and retention of faculty and students from diverse backgrounds.

Dr. Isabelli has also secured essential donor funds used in support of scholarships, internships, research and teaching awards. Given what Dr. Isabelli has accomplished in her limited time serving in the interim role, I am confident the College of Liberal Arts will achieve exceptional success during her leadership as Dean.

Prior to her role as Interim Dean, Dr. Isabelli served as the World Languages and Literatures Department Chair, with accomplishments that include implementing the Paiute Language Program, adopting the American Sign Language program from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and facilitating the creation of the Computational Linguistics Bachelor of Science degree. Dr. Isabelli has also served on numerous College and University level committees, including chairing the University Promotion and Tenure Committee. At the beginning of her University of Nevada, Reno career, she served as the Director of the Basic Spanish Language Program, training and supervising graduate teaching assistants, revising the Spanish language curriculum to ensure alignment with national standards and best practices, and meeting student and college needs.

Dr. Isabelli earned her Ph.D. in Spanish Applied Linguistics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a Master of Arts degree in Hispanic Linguistics and Literature from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, and a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Spanish from Illinois State University. She also has extensive international educational and research experience in Mexico and Spain.

Dr. Isabelli’s impact is evident in the achievements of the College of Liberal Arts and the World Languages and Literatures Department. As she assumes the role of Dean, I am certain she will uphold and advance the university’s commitment to innovative, inclusive liberal arts education and scholarship. Her leadership will further enhance the college’s national reputation.

Please help me in thanking Dr. Isabelli for her work in service of the University and celebrating her as she steps into this well-deserved role.

Go Pack!

Sincere regards,

Brian Sandoval

President