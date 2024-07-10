Governor Newsom and fire officials highlight California’s wildfire readiness and response

SACRAMENTO – California’s peak wildfire season is here, and it’s significantly more active than the last five years.

So far this year there have been more than 3,500 wildfires across California, with 207,415 acres burned and 128 structures damaged or destroyed. That’s compared to just 10,080 acres at this time last year – and the five-year average of 38,593 acres burned.

The state continues to expand its aerial firefighting force, which is the largest in the world. California also continues to leverage new technologies to support its firefighting capabilities.

Governor Gavin Newsom joined state fire and emergency officials in Sacramento at CAL FIRE McClellan Air Tanker Base to provide an update on California’s wildfire response and readiness.