Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pixuvri, pixantrone dimaleate, Date of authorisation: 10/05/2012, Revision: 23, Status: Expired
This medicine’s product information is available in all official EU languages.
Select 'available languages' to access the language you need.
Product information documents contain:
- summary of product characteristics (annex I);
- manufacturing authorisation holder responsible for batch release (annex IIA);
- conditions of the marketing authorisation (annex IIB);
- labelling (annex IIIA);
- package leaflet (annex IIIB).