Additional Texas Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance

AUSTIN – Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Sabine counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred April 26 – June 5.

Eligible applicants may qualify for serious needs assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Previously, Texans in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties were approved for assistance. 

To apply with FEMA, homeowners and renters can:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices 
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. 
  • Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at X.com at x.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/

