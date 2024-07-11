FincenFetch Partners with DHA and Minnesota Society of CPAs to Offer Comprehensive Beneficial Ownership Reporting
Our accounting firm handles extensive data entry for our clients. FincenFetch's easy-to-use software allows us to seamlessly connect with clients for reviews and efficiently manage report filings.”WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FincenFetch, an industry-leading Beneficial Ownership Information Report filing software solution, has partnered with Minnesota-based Drazan, Henke, and Associates PLLC (DHA), an elite, Minnesota-based accounting firm to provide a simplified BOI reporting platform to keep clients compliant under the 2024 Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) guidelines.
— DHA Partner Ryan Henke
This partnership and one with the Minnesota Society of CPAs are just two examples of FincenFetch’s dedication to revolutionizing compliance and BOI filing for organizations throughout the United States.
"According to FinCEN, the regulatory agency overseeing CTA compliance, only 3 million of the 40 million U.S. businesses have filed their BOI reports,” said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer. “More business owners are turning to their accountants to get these mandatory reports filed so they don’t get fined. We are here to make it easier for service providers to get and keep their clients compliant.”
With filing deadlines fast approaching and only a fraction of businesses having already submitted their reports, FincenFetch is aggressively moving the needle and partnering with firms and associations across the country to offer free webinars on the filing regulations. The goal is to educate professionals on the impact of the CTA and the need for simplified filing for their societies, associations and business entities.
To date, about 70% of business owners who utilize professional services are turning to their accountants or CPAs to handle beneficial ownership reporting. FincenFetch’s precise and easy-to-navigate BOI reporting platform addresses the complexities of self-filing or manual filing. The AI-driven solution also provides an accurate and highly-secure experience that eliminates errors and minimizes liability for firms while offering a custom-branded portal for a consistent brand experience.
"We are partnering with firms and associations across the country to offer a simplified way to file BOI reports for their clients,” Wismer said. “Our platform’s scalability and automation are designed to surpass the rigorous demands of the CTA and allows professionals to focus on their core business while generating new, ongoing revenue."
FinCEN regulations are always changing, so it’s important to stay informed. If a business fails to file on time or accurately, fines can be hefty. FincenFetch lets firms help their clients get and stay compliant effortlessly.
“We are excited to partner with FincenFetch; their platform makes BOI reporting both client-friendly and straightforward,” said DHA Partner Ryan Henke. “As an accounting firm, we handle extensive data entry for our clients, and FincenFetch allows us to seamlessly connect with clients for reviews and efficiently manage report filings, all within one easy-to-use software.”
As a leader in the BOI reporting market, FincenFetch stays up-to-date on regulatory changes and adapts its solutions to meet compliance needs of firms and associations and the clients they serve. In addition, they offer free webinars and industry-specific e-Books on the CTA requirements. Visit www.FincenFetch.com to schedule a webinar, book a demo or request a free BOI reporting guide.
About FincenFetch
FincenFetch is a leading platform for corporate compliance specializing in Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOI) filings. Focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, FincenFetch delivers streamlined corporate compliance solutions for law firms, accounting firms, filing websites and more. Keeping the needs of clients in mind, the company provides a wide range of hands-on and hands-off service options.
About DHA
Drazan, Henke and Associates, PLLC is a Minnesota-based CPA firm that provides customized, comprehensive consulting and compliance services for businesses and individuals.
Monica Stoneking
FincenFetch
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube