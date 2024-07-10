Minister Aaron Motsoaledi delivers 2024/25 Health Dept Budget Vote, 11 Jul

Minister Motsoaledi to table Health Budget Vote 2024/25

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will tomorrow (Thursday, 11 July) table the Health Budget Vote for the financial year 2024/25 in the National Assembly in Parliament.

Minister Motsoaledi will use this opportunity to outline the plans and health priorities for the next five years to strengthen the public health system in order to respond to the healthcare needs of South Africans.

Details of the budget vote are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 11 July 2024

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Parliament of SA

Time: 10h00 - 12h00

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Departmental Spokesperson

National Health Department

0724323792

Email: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za