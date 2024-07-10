Submit Release
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi delivers 2024/25 Health Dept Budget Vote, 11 Jul

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will tomorrow (Thursday, 11 July) table the Health Budget Vote for the financial year 2024/25 in the National Assembly in Parliament.

Minister Motsoaledi will use this opportunity to outline the plans and health priorities for the next five years to strengthen the public health system in order to respond to the healthcare needs of South Africans.

Details of the budget vote are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 11 July 2024
Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Parliament of SA
Time:  10h00 - 12h00

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Departmental Spokesperson
National Health Department
0724323792
Email: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

