Lexair to Showcase Innovative Workholding and Automation Solutions at IMTS 2024

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexair is excited to announce it will exhibit in booth 339263 at IMTS 2024, taking place September 9-14, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The company will feature four of its innovative products: the Mini-Rhinobar bar feeder, Gen 3 Collet Closers, the Unload Pro unloader, and a Breuning IRCO PROFImat magazine barfeeder.

The Hydrodynamic Mini Rhinobar is suitable for both fixed and moving headstock lathes. It minimizes material waste with only one bar remnant from a 12-foot piece of material and allows quick changeovers between bar sizes. Available in 6 or 12-foot models, the Mini Rhinobar reliably feeds 0.06" material and ensures maximum spindle RPM with zero bar damage due to its hydrodynamic bar support. With thousands of installations across North America, this precision-engineered, made-in-the-USA solution offers vibration-free performance, z-axis retraction while maintaining centerline, and a user-friendly interface for simple installation and operation.

Gen 3 Collet Closers are available in 42, 65, 80, and 100 mm sizes and feature an improved compact design that allows clustering on a fixture plate to maximize the use of space on the machining center table. Their innovative connector bushing design eliminates the need for external plumbing, while rebuilds and maintenance can be done from the top without disassembling the fixture. Its bottom porting design makes it ideal for 4- and 5-axis applications.

The Unload Pro unloader is designed for the quick and gentle unloading of round workpieces in a fully automatic manner. It employs rapid unloading technology to create a continuous flow of material, enabling lathes to optimize cycle times. It is ideal for medium to large-sized batches, and is capable of unloading material with diameters up to 3.15" (80mm) and workpiece lengths up to 48" (1200mm). The machine ensures gentle unloading through the sub-spindle, features large storage capacity, and is controlled via a 5.7” graphic touch display. The easy replacement of spindle liner tubes is facilitated by the radial slide of the magazine. The Unload Pro was designed by Breuning IRCO in Germany and is made in the USA by Lexair.

The Breuning IRCO PROFImat magazine barfeed is ideal for shops requiring small to medium production runs. Equipped with up to eight guide channels, it allows quick material changeovers, reducing downtime by 60 percent. At the touch of a button, the robust construction and hydrodynamic effect within the guide channels ensure reliable and smooth bar feeding, providing seamless barfeed operation. The PROFImat barfeed can handle material diameters from 5 to 130mm and lengths of 3000mm, 4000mm, 6000mm, and 8000mm, with other lengths available upon request. Designed for 24/7 operation at maximum load capacity, the PROFImat features remnant retraction, utilizes standard oil or coolant, and offers easy replacement of spindle liner tubes thanks to its axial movement slide. The guide channels are constructed from aluminum with bonded wear-resistant and vibration-dampening material, ensuring durability and efficient performance. A bundle loader is available, and operation is indicated by colored LED lights, with control via a 5.7" graphic touch display.

Visit Lexair at booth 339263, in the South Building, Level 3, during IMTS (International Manufacturing Technology Show) 2024 to explore these advanced solutions and see live demonstrations.

About Lexair

Founded in 1977 as a manufacturer of high-pressure compressors and stainless steel valves for the United States Navy, Lexair is now a leading manufacturer of hydraulic and pneumatic valves used in demanding fluid power applications, as well as a manufacturer and distributor of a range of machine tool accessories. Lexair products are found in industries across North and Sound America, Europe and Australia.

Lexair is well known as the designer and manufacturer of the Rhinobar®, Mini Rhinobar® and Multi Mini Rhinobar® hydrodynamic barfeeds designed for use with Swiss-style CNC screw machines and fixed head stock lathes. Lexair is also the exclusive importer and distributor of Breuning IRCO's barfeeders and part loader/unloaders in North and South America. Breuning IRCO is the premier German manufacturer of lathe automation products.

In 1996, Lexair acquired the complete collet chuck line from Buck Tool Company and began aggressively developing and manufacturing new collet workholding devices to complement the acquisition. Lexair then acquired the Production Dynamics® line of collet style chucks including the Full Bore® and Prodyne® models and became the North American importer and master distributor for SYSTEC, the leading manufacturer of chucks in Brazil. With these acquisitions, partnerships and continued new product development, Lexair has become a world leader in the machine tool accessory market.

Lexair products are now distributed by over 500 independent distributors and agents in the United States, Canada, and Mexico with exports to Europe, and Australia.